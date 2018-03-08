Cadillac leads police on high speed chase with child in back seat

One woman is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls while a child was in the back seat of her vehicle.

On March 7th, GFPD was dispatched to a business for a report of a theft and an individual fleeing in a white Cadillac. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in a parking lot at 12 3rd Street Northwest. As officers entered the parking lot, the Cadillac reportedly drove right at them, almost causing a collision. Court documents state the driver of the vehicle was a Native American woman later identified as Virginia Wells.

GFPD attempted to stop the vehicle by initiated their lights and sirens, but the Cadillac refused to stop, reaching "high rates of speed as it drove recklessly through town." After running multiple stop signs and attempting to elude officers, the Cadillac went into an alley where GFPD says Wells was frantically trying to get a two-year-old child from the back seat.

Wells was arrested and officers say she was in possession of less than 60 grams of marijuana. Her license is also currently suspended in addition to already being out on bond for a different offense.

Court documents state Wells has a lengthy criminal history that includes in part aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault, unlawful transaction with a child, criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, assault with a bodily fluid, and assault on a peace officer.

She is now facing charges of Assault on a Peace Officer or Judicial Officer, two counts of Criminal Endangerment, one count of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer, Reckless Driving, and Driving While Suspended/Revoked. The State has requested her bond be set in the amount of $50,000.