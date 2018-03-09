Assault with baseball bat leads to man's arrest

A man is accused of Assault with a Weapon after allegedly attacking his victim with a baseball bat.
A man is accused of Assault with a Weapon after allegedly attacking his victim with a baseball bat.
It's day four in the trial of a Belt football player, suing Benefis for negligence after a devastating injury in 2014 left him a quadriplegic. Thursday morning in the courtroom, those in attendance saw two major themes happening even before lunchtime: credibility of evidence and experts, and use of the term "licensed healthcare professional." University of Colorado neuroradiologist, Dr. David Rubenstein, took the stand to explain a handful of Robert Back's ...
It's day four in the trial of a Belt football player, suing Benefis for negligence after a devastating injury in 2014 left him a quadriplegic. Thursday morning in the courtroom, those in attendance saw two major themes happening even before lunchtime: credibility of evidence and experts, and use of the term "licensed healthcare professional." University of Colorado neuroradiologist, Dr. David Rubenstein, took the stand to explain a handful of Robert Back's ...
One woman is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls while a child was in the back seat of her vehicle.
One woman is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls while a child was in the back seat of her vehicle.
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in her apartment has been sentenced to life without parole.
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in her apartment has been sentenced to life without parole.
One woman is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls while a child was in the back seat of her vehicle.
One woman is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls while a child was in the back seat of her vehicle.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning.
Know what you can and can't put into your local prescription drop box.
Know what you can and can't put into your local prescription drop box.