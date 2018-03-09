Assault with baseball bat leads to man's arrest - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Assault with baseball bat leads to man's arrest

GREAT FALLS -

A man is accused of Assault with a Weapon after allegedly attacking his victim with a baseball bat.

On March 8th, the Great Falls Police Department responded to an assault on 6th Alley SW. The victim told officers he had hired Donovan Horton to help him with an auto body job a while back. After the job was finished, he paid Horton from the proceeds, but Horton was reportedly upset that the man did not pay him enough.

The victim told officers he was standing in the alley when Horton pulled up in his white truck. Horton then got out of the truck holding a baseball bat and came at the man. Court documents state Horton swung at the man's legs, but the victim attempted to block the blow with his arm and was struck on the hand. The man told GFPD he believes the strike broke two of the knuckles on his hand.

Court documents state officers learned Horton may be at a local motel. When GFPD arrived, they found Horton's truck in the parking lot and they could see a wooden bat in the back. Officers impounded the truck to get a search warrant to seize the bat.

While waiting for the tow truck, Horton approached the white truck. He positively identified himself to police and they advised him there was probable cause to charge him with assault. Officers noted he appeared fidgety and put his hands in his pocket after being advised not to do so.

Horton denied assaulting anyone.

He was arrested and officers report Horton was argumentative on the way to jail but was transported without incident.

Court documents state after booking Horton in, he asked, "If I did assault someone with a bat, then I would have probably acted in self-defense, right?"

Horton has no criminal history and is now facing one count of Assault with a Weapon, a felony. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $10,000.

  Assault with baseball bat leads to man's arrest

    A man is accused of Assault with a Weapon after allegedly attacking his victim with a baseball bat. 

  "Licensed Healthcare Professional" banned from courtroom

    It's day four in the trial of a Belt football player, suing Benefis for negligence after a devastating injury in 2014 left him a quadriplegic.  Thursday morning in the courtroom, those in attendance saw two major themes happening even before lunchtime: credibility of evidence and experts, and use of the term "licensed healthcare professional." University of Colorado neuroradiologist, Dr. David Rubenstein, took the stand to explain a handful of Robert Back's ...

  Cadillac leads police on high speed chase with child in back seat

    One woman is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls while a child was in the back seat of her vehicle. 

  Businesses prepare for record run-off flooding

    In response to record-breaking amounts of February snowfall, some Montana businesses are already preparing for a projected record-breaking amount of run-off. Snow pack totals are above normal for all major river basins in Montana; some places are even setting records. While this is great news for our long-term water supply, the run-off is going to be hard on businesses and families, especially those in the plains or near a major water source. East Helena is situated on Prickly Pe...
  Montana man sentenced for fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend

    BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in her apartment has been sentenced to life without parole.   

  Robert Back v. Benefis Day Five

    Day Five of Robert Back v. Benefis kicked off Friday. Robert Back made a brief appearance alongside his father and step-mother around 8:30 a.m. They did not stay for the trial. Dr. Alan Weintraub took the stand and was asked about Robert's injury. He said he received medical records from Benefis saying his injury was caused by helmet to helmet contact. However, Weintraub believes only something of very high impact, such as a high speed motor vehicle accident, could h...
  Cadillac leads police on high speed chase with child in back seat

    One woman is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls while a child was in the back seat of her vehicle. 

  Great Falls public school investigates threat, children are safe

    According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning. 

  Do's and Don'ts of drug drop off

    Know what you can and can't put into your local prescription drop box. 

