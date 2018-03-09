Assault with baseball bat leads to man's arrest

A man is accused of Assault with a Weapon after allegedly attacking his victim with a baseball bat.

On March 8th, the Great Falls Police Department responded to an assault on 6th Alley SW. The victim told officers he had hired Donovan Horton to help him with an auto body job a while back. After the job was finished, he paid Horton from the proceeds, but Horton was reportedly upset that the man did not pay him enough.

The victim told officers he was standing in the alley when Horton pulled up in his white truck. Horton then got out of the truck holding a baseball bat and came at the man. Court documents state Horton swung at the man's legs, but the victim attempted to block the blow with his arm and was struck on the hand. The man told GFPD he believes the strike broke two of the knuckles on his hand.

Court documents state officers learned Horton may be at a local motel. When GFPD arrived, they found Horton's truck in the parking lot and they could see a wooden bat in the back. Officers impounded the truck to get a search warrant to seize the bat.

While waiting for the tow truck, Horton approached the white truck. He positively identified himself to police and they advised him there was probable cause to charge him with assault. Officers noted he appeared fidgety and put his hands in his pocket after being advised not to do so.

Horton denied assaulting anyone.

He was arrested and officers report Horton was argumentative on the way to jail but was transported without incident.

Court documents state after booking Horton in, he asked, "If I did assault someone with a bat, then I would have probably acted in self-defense, right?"

Horton has no criminal history and is now facing one count of Assault with a Weapon, a felony. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $10,000.