Robert Back v. Benefis Day Five

Day Five of Robert Back v. Benefis kicked off Friday.

Robert Back made a brief appearance alongside his father and step-mother around 8:30 a.m. They did not stay for the trial.

Dr. Alan Weintraub took the stand and was asked about Robert's injury.

He said he received medical records from Benefis saying his injury was caused by helmet to helmet contact. However, Weintraub believes only something of very high impact, such as a high speed motor vehicle accident, could have caused Robert's condition alone.

Doctor Weintraub also said that they misdiagnosed Robert, because the report said that he was in a vegetative state.

Former Assistant Football Coach, Alan Lake, also took the stand. He discussed the warning labels on Robert's helmet, implying that no helmet can protect against the physicality of the sport 100 percent.