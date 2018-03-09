Helena City Manager Ron Alles looks forward to retirement

Helena City Manager Ron Alles announced Thursday that he will step down from his position at the end of June.

Mayor Wilmot Collins confirmed that Alles sent in his notice to the commission on Thursday.



Alles has worked for the city of Helena for about 28 years, serving as city manager for almost a decade.



He says while he loves the people he works with and his job, it simply feels like it's the right time to retire.

"Its just a good time. We were talking earlier about grandkids and I'm looking forward to that and just having that quality time with family," said Alles.

Mayor Wilmot Collins says Alles has done a great deal for the city of Helena and is thankful Alles is going to stay on through June 30 to help the city balance its budget.



Collins said he plans to meet with human resource officials on Monday to start the search for a new city manager.