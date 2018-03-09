The ice man faces intimidation charges

A man is accused of Assault with a Weapon after allegedly attacking his victim with a baseball bat.
It's day four in the trial of a Belt football player, suing Benefis for negligence after a devastating injury in 2014 left him a quadriplegic. Thursday morning in the courtroom, those in attendance saw two major themes happening even before lunchtime: credibility of evidence and experts, and use of the term "licensed healthcare professional." University of Colorado neuroradiologist, Dr. David Rubenstein, took the stand to explain a handful of Robert Back's ...
One woman is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls while a child was in the back seat of her vehicle.
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in her apartment has been sentenced to life without parole.
BROWNING, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke has transferred the first $800,000 of what is expected to be $470 million agreement for water-related projects on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
Helena City Manager Ron Alles announced Thursday that he will step down from his position at the end of June. Mayor Wilmot Collins confirmed that Alles sent in his notice to the commission on Thursday. Alles has worked for the city of Helena for about 28 years, serving as city manager for almost a decade. He says while he loves the people he works with and his job, it simply feels like its the right time to retire. ? "Its just a good time. We were talking earlier ab...
