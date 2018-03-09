Nationwide paramedic shortage not affecting Great Falls

A nationwide paramedic shortage could be putting lives at risk. However, here in Great Falls our local emergency services says that's not the case at all.

Paramedics and EMTs rush to save people who in some cases might be having the worst day of their lives. Despite the nationwide shortage, Great Falls Emergency Services said they are currently fully staffed.

Justin Grohs said, "We have a staff right around 50 and that includes paramedics and EMTs, full time and part time and 90 percent of the staff is paramedic level. I think it's safe to say that Great Falls is not in dire straits that some other larger cities perhaps are in around the county."

He said the number employed is about average to cover a city the size of Great Falls. He says because they are fully staffed, this has helped them reduce their call time drastically.

