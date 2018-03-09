Nationwide paramedic shortage not effecting Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Nationwide paramedic shortage not effecting Great Falls

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
A nationwide paramedic shortage could be putting lives at risk however here in Great Falls our local emergency services says that's not the case at all.

Paramedics and EMT's rush to save people who in some cases might be having the worst day of their lives. Despite the nationwide shortage here in the Electric City, Great Falls Emergency Services said they are currently fully staffed.

Justin Grohs said, "we have a staff right around 50 and that includes paramedics and EMT's, full time and part time and 90 percent of the staff is paramedic level. I think its safe to say that Great Falls are not dire straits that some other larger cities perhaps are in around the county."

He said the number employed is about average to cover a city the size of great falls. He says because they are fully staffed this has helped them reduce their call time drastically.
 

