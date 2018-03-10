3/9: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

3/9: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Posted: Updated:

Highlights and scores from the semifinal rounds of state basketball tournaments held on Friday, March 3rd.

BOYS BASKETBALL
  
State AA at Billings (MetraPark)
  
Loser Out
  
Missoula Hellgate 56, Kalispell Glacier 43
  
Missoula Sentinel 55, Helena 38
  
Semifinal
  
Great Falls Russell 62, Great Falls 38
  
State B at Univ. of Mont.
  
Loser Out
  
Colstrip 79, Anaconda 77
  
Joliet 63, Three Forks 57
  
Semifinal
  
Bigfork 60, Rocky Boy 45
  
GIRLS BASKETBALL
  
State AA at Billings (MetraPark)
  
Loser Out
  
Billings West 59, Great Falls Russell 41
  
Bozeman 63, Billings Senior 53
  
Semifinal
  
Helena 63, Kalispell Glacier 52
  
Missoula Sentinel 33, Helena Capital 29
  
State A at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
  
Loser Out
  
Columbia Falls 57, Glendive 44
  
Hamilton 44, Belgrade 27
  
Semifinal
  
Hardin 48, Butte Central 40
  
Havre 53, Browning 29
  
State B at Univ. of Mont.
  
Loser Out
  
Deer Lodge 52, Rocky Boy 39
  
Poplar 57, St. Labre 43
  
Semifinal
  
Colstrip 47, Townsend 40
  
Three Forks 52, Bigfork 45
  
State C at Butte
  
Loser Out
  
Ennis 44, Ekalaka 39
  
Twin Bridges 65, Harlowton 50
  
Semifinal
  
Box Elder 54, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 41
  
Winnett-Grass Range 41, Plentywood 21

