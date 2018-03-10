3/9: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from the semifinal rounds of state basketball tournaments held on Friday, March 3rd.

BOYS BASKETBALL



State AA at Billings (MetraPark)



Loser Out



Missoula Hellgate 56, Kalispell Glacier 43



Missoula Sentinel 55, Helena 38



Semifinal



Great Falls Russell 62, Great Falls 38



State B at Univ. of Mont.



Loser Out



Colstrip 79, Anaconda 77



Joliet 63, Three Forks 57



Semifinal



Bigfork 60, Rocky Boy 45



GIRLS BASKETBALL



State AA at Billings (MetraPark)



Loser Out



Billings West 59, Great Falls Russell 41



Bozeman 63, Billings Senior 53



Semifinal



Helena 63, Kalispell Glacier 52



Missoula Sentinel 33, Helena Capital 29



State A at Great Falls (Four Seasons)



Loser Out



Columbia Falls 57, Glendive 44



Hamilton 44, Belgrade 27



Semifinal



Hardin 48, Butte Central 40



Havre 53, Browning 29



State B at Univ. of Mont.



Loser Out



Deer Lodge 52, Rocky Boy 39



Poplar 57, St. Labre 43



Semifinal



Colstrip 47, Townsend 40



Three Forks 52, Bigfork 45



State C at Butte



Loser Out



Ennis 44, Ekalaka 39



Twin Bridges 65, Harlowton 50



Semifinal



Box Elder 54, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 41



Winnett-Grass Range 41, Plentywood 21