3/9: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from the semifinal rounds of state basketball tournaments held on Friday, March 3rd.
BOYS BASKETBALL
State AA at Billings (MetraPark)
Loser Out
Missoula Hellgate 56, Kalispell Glacier 43
Missoula Sentinel 55, Helena 38
Semifinal
Great Falls Russell 62, Great Falls 38
State B at Univ. of Mont.
Loser Out
Colstrip 79, Anaconda 77
Joliet 63, Three Forks 57
Semifinal
Bigfork 60, Rocky Boy 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State AA at Billings (MetraPark)
Loser Out
Billings West 59, Great Falls Russell 41
Bozeman 63, Billings Senior 53
Semifinal
Helena 63, Kalispell Glacier 52
Missoula Sentinel 33, Helena Capital 29
State A at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out
Columbia Falls 57, Glendive 44
Hamilton 44, Belgrade 27
Semifinal
Hardin 48, Butte Central 40
Havre 53, Browning 29
State B at Univ. of Mont.
Loser Out
Deer Lodge 52, Rocky Boy 39
Poplar 57, St. Labre 43
Semifinal
Colstrip 47, Townsend 40
Three Forks 52, Bigfork 45
State C at Butte
Loser Out
Ennis 44, Ekalaka 39
Twin Bridges 65, Harlowton 50
Semifinal
Box Elder 54, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 41
Winnett-Grass Range 41, Plentywood 21
