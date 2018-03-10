Sheriff Edwards will seek re-election

DUBLIN - Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. Rolling Stone magazine reports McGraw collapsed while performing Sunday night in Dublin. McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."

ASMSU Student President is stepping up and taking action. Kylar Clifton is hoping to get a medical amnesty policy. By doing this, he hopes students will come forward if someone has taken a dangerous amount of alcohol or drugs. To break it down, if a student sees someone who is in need of serious help due to intoxication they can call for help without the worry of getting in trouble. For example, they will not be charged as a minor with possession of alcohol. Clifton says that a numbe...