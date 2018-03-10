Sheriff Edwards will seek re-election - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Sheriff Edwards will seek re-election

On Saturday, Sheriff Bob Edwards held a conference on his decision to seek a third term as Cascade County Sheriff and his decision was quite emotional.
He decided that he will seek re-election. Sheriff Edwards tell us that his family played a major role in his decision for re-election. He added in this upcoming election he will not let his past define him.

Edwards said, "I know I probably put a little ding in the public trust but it's my job to fix that... I've been working very hard. It's my job to make sure the sheriffs office runs and continues to run in the right way and that exactly what I've been doing."

Sheriff Edwards said he will officially put in his reelection paperwork on Monday.

Previously: Sheriff Edwards says he won't quit after ethics panel takes away certifications
 

