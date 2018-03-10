Discovering the Future: Native American Bison Experience

Few animals represent the power and symbolic presence more than the North American bison. Students at Paris Gibson had the opportunity of a lifetime to go the Fort Belnap reservation and harvested a bison what they call the Native American Bison Experience.

Jordann Lankford, the Teacher, said "taking the students there and seeing the process of harvesting a bison and then bringing it back home with us and using and utilizing the meat throughout the week has been really significant for them."

Students took part in every aspect, from the skinning the buffalo all the way to packing the meat. They brought over 200 pounds of meat back to great falls and Jordan said not one pound has gone to waste. They made chill with it and also used part of the bison for several other projects. Students are also gained a culinary credit every time they use the bison meat.

Keeden Connell, who filmed the entire hunt, his video landed him right in his career at North 40 shooting video before even graduating high school.

Drew Uecker, principal at Paris Gibson said Paris Gibson is all about hope and opportunity and this helps his students become closer and learn about each other despite the each other's background.

Uecker said, "We're over 20 percent of the native American at our school so it's important that all understand each other. This was something unique, something that had not been done before but it was some that was very very important in order to build that cultural connection."