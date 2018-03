3/10 High School Basketball State Championships

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



State AA at Billings (MetraPark)



Loser Out



Billings Senior 65, Missoula Hellgate 61



Great Falls 67, Missoula Sentinel 64



State AA at Billings (MetraPark)



Consolation



Great Falls 65, Billings Senior 51



State B at Univ. of Mont.



Loser Out



Lodge Grass 83, Joliet 67



Rocky Boy 70, Colstrip 56



State B at Univ. of Mont.



Consolation



Rocky Boy 80, Lodge Grass 70



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



State AA at Billings (MetraPark)



Loser Out



Bozeman 52, Kalispell Glacier 41



Helena Capital 33, Billings West 31



State AA at Billings (MetraPark)



Consolation



Bozeman 34, Helena Capital 32



State AA at Billings (MetraPark)



Championship



Helena 53, Missoula Sentinel 49



State A at Great Falls (Four Seasons)



Loser Out



Columbia Falls 65, Browning 47



Hamilton 52, Butte Central 44



State A at Great Falls (Four Seasons)



Consolation



Columbia Falls 52, Hamilton 36



State B at Univ. of Mont.



Loser Out



Deer Lodge 49, Bigfork 36



Townsend 43, Poplar 41



State B at Univ. of Mont.



Consolation



Townsend 41, Deer Lodge 37, OT



State B at Univ. of Mont.



Championship



Three Forks 57, Colstrip 48



State C at Butte



Loser Out



Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 37, Ennis 33



Twin Bridges 45, Plentywood 43



State C at Butte



Consolation



Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 41, Twin Bridges 34