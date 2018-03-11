Great Falls College offers paramedic classes

The Montana PRCA Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals are well underway and you might have noticed a certain rodeo clown. Originally a school teacher with a masters degree, JJ Harrison says his love for being the class clown eventually became his occupation. " About 2004 a friend of mine said 'hey I'm putting a bull ride on and I want you to be my clown,' Harrison said. "I thought that's ridiculously stupid I'm not wearing make-up prancing around like some dork. No I'm not doing...
A new analysis has determined where the "middle of nowhere" is in the United States: and it's in northeastern Montana.
BROWNING, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke has transferred the first $800,000 of what is expected to be $470 million agreement for water-related projects on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
Helena City Manager Ron Alles announced Thursday that he will step down from his position at the end of June. Mayor Wilmot Collins confirmed that Alles sent in his notice to the commission on Thursday. Alles has worked for the city of Helena for about 28 years, serving as city manager for almost a decade. He says while he loves the people he works with and his job, it simply feels like its the right time to retire. ? "Its just a good time. We were talking earlier ab...
