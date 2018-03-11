Great Falls College offers paramedic classes - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls College offers paramedic classes

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

We first told you about the nationwide shortage of paramedics last week but according to the Great Falls Emergency Services, we are in pretty good standing. One school in the Electric City has a solution to the shortage.

Great Falls College MSU is offering a nationally accredited paramedic program and emergency technician program to people that qualify. 
The director of the program, Joel Henderson, said since the shortage was announced the demand has been steady.
He added seeing students come through and graduate is always a great accomplishment.

If you are interested in the program click the link below.
http://catalog.gfcmsu.edu/academic-programs/paramedic/

