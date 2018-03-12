Man accused of drunk driving, theft

A 26-year-old man is accused of being drunk when he crashed into a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a hit and run on March 11th around 12:55 a.m. A witness told officers they saw Devon Bissell crash the vehicle, then get out and remove a bag of screws from the vehicle he had hit.

Dispatch advised the suspect was in a tan zip-up hoodie, about 5'10" and mid-20's. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed Bissell standing next to a crashed pickup truck with the driver door open. He matched the description provided by dispatch.

Court documents state officers approached the vehicle and Bissell fled on foot, throwing the plastic bag containing screws while running. The owner of the hit vehicle confirmed the screws were stolen from the back of his pickup truck.

When Bissell was detained, officers noticed he had red bloodshot eyes, alcohol on his breath, and had trouble keeping his balance. He reportedly admitted to police he had been drinking.

Bissell has three prior convictions for driving under the influence. He is now being charged with DUI, immediate notice of accidents, obstructing a peace officer, theft, probation violation, trespass to motor vehicle, no insurance, and duty upon striking unattended vehicle.