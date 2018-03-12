Man accused of drunk driving, theft

A 26-year-old man is accused of being drunk when he crashed into a vehicle early Sunday morning.
Police responded to a report of a hit and run on March 11th around 12:55 a.m. A witness told officers they saw Devon Bissell crash the vehicle, then get out and remove a bag of screws from the vehicle he had hit.
Dispatch advised the suspect was in a tan zip-up hoodie, about 5'10" and mid-20's. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed Bissell standing next to a crashed pickup truck with the driver door open. He matched the description provided by dispatch.
Court documents state officers approached the vehicle and Bissell fled on foot, throwing the plastic bag containing screws while running. The owner of the hit vehicle confirmed the screws were stolen from the back of his pickup truck.
When Bissell was detained, officers noticed he had red bloodshot eyes, alcohol on his breath, and had trouble keeping his balance. He reportedly admitted to police he had been drinking.
Bissell has three prior convictions for driving under the influence. He is now being charged with DUI, immediate notice of accidents, obstructing a peace officer, theft, probation violation, trespass to motor vehicle, no insurance, and duty upon striking unattended vehicle.
DUBLIN - Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. Rolling Stone magazine reports McGraw collapsed while performing Sunday night in Dublin. McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."
DUBLIN - Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. Rolling Stone magazine reports McGraw collapsed while performing Sunday night in Dublin. McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."
A road rage incident involving a gun led to the arrest of one Helena man.
A road rage incident involving a gun led to the arrest of one Helena man.
Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command.
Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command.
HELENA, Mont.- Vandalism is running rampant throughout the Helena Walking Mall. So far, 25 different spots have been hit, including a piece of history. The yellow, 1800s era trolly car is one of the most notable victims. The graffiti first made its appearance on Friday. The vandal has continued to add to the mess since then. The same black spray painted message, which appears to say "*ASPECT*", is on everything from the trolly to brick walls to murals. "The big thing ...
HELENA, Mont.- Vandalism is running rampant throughout the Helena Walking Mall. So far, 25 different spots have been hit, including a piece of history. The yellow, 1800s era trolly car is one of the most notable victims. The graffiti first made its appearance on Friday. The vandal has continued to add to the mess since then. The same black spray painted message, which appears to say "*ASPECT*", is on everything from the trolly to brick walls to murals. "The big thing ...
A road rage incident involving a gun led to the arrest of one Helena man.
A road rage incident involving a gun led to the arrest of one Helena man.
A 26-year-old man is accused of being drunk when he crashed into a vehicle early Sunday morning.
A 26-year-old man is accused of being drunk when he crashed into a vehicle early Sunday morning.