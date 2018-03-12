Back v. Benefis Day Six

Week two of Back v. Benefis is officially underway. This morning Jeff Graham, the Athletic Director and Football Coach for Belt High School, took the stand.

He discussed assigning Robert Back the impact test, adding that he believed the test would either clear or prove that an athlete had a concussion.

Graham says that he didn't know he wasn't qualified to assign the test, something he says Benefis never told him.

Once Robert completed the Impact Test, Coach Graham sent the results to Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen.

Whether or not Hansen meant to clear Robert to play is still up for debate. However, plaintiff attorney Steve Shapiro claimed that Hansen did not read the first page where Robert reportedly put down that he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Under the Dylan Steigers Act, athletes are to be removed from the game if they exhibit signs, symptoms, or behaviors consistent with a concussion.

Graham said he did not read Robert's results on the test, nor did he receive a note from a doctor, adding that if he saw the results Robert would not have played.

Robert Back's parents claim that their son did give him a note.