Christian Bloch Student Athlete of the Week

As the point guard for the Sunburst Refiners, Christian Bloch is tasked with leading his team, a role that comes naturally to him…



I've always wanted to be a leader, not just on the court," said Bloch.

Off the court, Bloch assists his community



"I'm a Unified Athlete with our Special Olympics team, I have my little buddy, Randy... I help with all sorts of events. Last year at state, I him with swimming and track and then I also help with youth basketball, I'm a coach," said Bloch.

Refiners' head coach, Nate Aschim has coached Christian since 5th grade and saw his leadership potential…

"I love to watch him coach. He had some injuries early in his career so he spent a lot of time on the bench sitting next to me and I told him, you're gonna be a coach some day... and he thinks the game so well; he sees things, you know he comes to me all the time, 'hey coach, this is what they're doing, we should try this... and its like, yeah, have at it man," said Refiners head coach, Nate Aschim.

Whether on the sidelines of in the special Olympics, Christian's leadership comes down to a few key principles…

"Teamwork is a big one," Bloch said, "without teamwork it won't work."

"He takes so much pride in being from Sunburst and being part of the community and he just wanted to pass that on and I think that's a testament to what kind of kid he is," said Aschim.



I just want to help people, I think respect is the main thing of life, just giving out respect is important," said Bloch.