Two inmates die over the weekend

DUBLIN - Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. Rolling Stone magazine reports McGraw collapsed while performing Sunday night in Dublin. McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."
A road rage incident involving a gun led to the arrest of one Helena man.
Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command.
A nationwide paramedic shortage could be putting lives at risk however here in Great Falls our local emergency services says that's not the case at all. Paramedics and EMT's rush to save people who in some cases might be having the worst day of their lives. Despite the nationwide shortage here in the Electric City, Great Falls Emergency Services said they are currently fully staffed. Justin Grohs said, "we have a staff right around 50 and that includes paramedics and EMT's, ful...
BROWNING, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke has transferred the first $800,000 of what is expected to be $470 million agreement for water-related projects on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
Helena City Manager Ron Alles announced Thursday that he will step down from his position at the end of June. Mayor Wilmot Collins confirmed that Alles sent in his notice to the commission on Thursday. Alles has worked for the city of Helena for about 28 years, serving as city manager for almost a decade. He says while he loves the people he works with and his job, it simply feels like its the right time to retire. ? "Its just a good time. We were talking earlier ab...
