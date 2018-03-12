Man accused of pulling gun in road rage incident - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man accused of pulling gun in road rage incident

HELENA -

A Helena man is facing charges after a victim says he pulled a gun on them during a "road rage" confrontation.

On Friday, a victim called dispatch saying he was involved in a "road rage" incident with another driver on the I-15 and Custer interchange. The victim told dispatch the other driver brandished a black revolver at him with his finger on the trigger. The caller followed the other driver to keep dispatch updated on his location. 

When officers located the suspect vehicle, the driver was identified as Todd Silzly. Charging documents state a loaded revolver and open cans of alcoholic beverages were found in the vehicle. Officers noted they could smell alcohol on Silzly's breathe. He reportedly showed signs of impairment and the preliminary breathe test provided a positive result over .08.

Silzly is charged with Assault with a Weapon, DUI, and Open Container in MV.

