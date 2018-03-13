House fire leaves one dead

UPDATE

Some tragic news out of Cascade. One person is dead after a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Just after 4 am fire crews from Cascade, Ulm, and the Montana Air National Guard, responded to a structure fire approximately three miles south of town.

Cascade Volunteer Fire Chief Eric Tilleman told us the flames could be seen from the other side of I-15.



while the Cascade County detective on scene said the fire is out,



There are still hot spots inside the walls.



Sheriff Bob Edwards said there's several possibilities to the cause of the fire



But there's no sign of foul play and its still under investigation .



The identity of the victim will not be released until the next of kin is notified which could take a few days. The autopsy will be performed in Missoula at the Montana State Crime Lab tomorrow



