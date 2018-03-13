Man arrested for strangulation after 911 call - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man arrested for strangulation after 911 call

HELENA -

Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together. He also said he was being strangled by a man, then dispatch could hear what sounded like a struggle before the line disconnected.

When officers arrived at the scene on the 3200 block of US Highway 12 E., the victim told them Gerald Thomas Nevermissesashot had pulled his hair and strangled him during the altercation. 

A witness stated he had to punch Nevermissesashot several times in the face so he would stop strangling the victim. 

He has one prior conviction for PFMA and is now facing charges of Partner/Family Member Assault, and Strangulation of Partner or Family Member.

