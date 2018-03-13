Man arrested for strangulation after 911 call

One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.
One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.
Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.
Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.
HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed. We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.
HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed. We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.
The Cascade County Commission is under fire from one local resident who said recent changes to a board application is unconstitutional and infringed on his rights.
The Cascade County Commission is under fire from one local resident who said recent changes to a board application is unconstitutional and infringed on his rights.
HELENA, Mont.- Vandalism is running rampant throughout the Helena Walking Mall. So far, 25 different spots have been hit, including a piece of history. The yellow, 1800s era trolly car is one of the most notable victims. The graffiti first made its appearance on Friday. The vandal has continued to add to the mess since then. The same black spray painted message, which appears to say "*ASPECT*", is on everything from the trolly to brick walls to murals. "The big thing ...
HELENA, Mont.- Vandalism is running rampant throughout the Helena Walking Mall. So far, 25 different spots have been hit, including a piece of history. The yellow, 1800s era trolly car is one of the most notable victims. The graffiti first made its appearance on Friday. The vandal has continued to add to the mess since then. The same black spray painted message, which appears to say "*ASPECT*", is on everything from the trolly to brick walls to murals. "The big thing ...
Monday was the last day candidates have to file for a chance to represent Montana at both the state and federal level. Both parties are confident their slate of candidates can take over a majority rule. For the democrats, that's a daunting task. Despite being in the minority for the last decade, they believe they have enough momentum take the majority not only in the house, but in the senate as well. Democrat leaders confidently said their diverse group of mo...
Monday was the last day candidates have to file for a chance to represent Montana at both the state and federal level. Both parties are confident their slate of candidates can take over a majority rule. For the democrats, that's a daunting task. Despite being in the minority for the last decade, they believe they have enough momentum take the majority not only in the house, but in the senate as well. Democrat leaders confidently said their diverse group of mo...
Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.
Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.