Buck Back takes the stand in Back v. Benefis

Emotions ran high Tuesday morning once Robert Back's father, Buck, took the stand.

He was asked several questions about the moment his son's life changed forever.

Buck says Robert is working to make improvements everyday, and despite his condition he insists his son is "still in there."

Mr.Back was asked to discuss the night at the hospital after his son collapsed. He says the doctor told him that Robert was dealt a bad hand of cards, and chances were he wasn't going to make it.

“He says we’re going to do some things with him, and then we will let you guys go back and say your goodbyes,” Mr. Back said.

However, despite the odds Robert fought back. He is now moving his legs in the pool and is continuing to push forward.

