Propane tank explosion seriously burns man, destroys building

A propane tank exploded in the Helena Valley this morning destroying a building, and leaving a man with serious burn injuries.

The man, who has been identified as Sean Free, a mechanic from Boise, Idaho, has been transported to Seattle to be treated by specialists for his burns. He sustained second-degree burns to 45% of his body. He was underneath the truck trying to switch out some kind of pump when the tank exploded.

"I went out to look further and I saw the flames and I was like oh my god,” said Rick Gulan, a nearby resident and emergency room nurse.



Rick Gulan thought he was experiencing an earthquake when he heard and felt several blasts coming from outside. He was shocked to see 30 feet of flames shooting out of the ground a just few hundred yards away from his home.



"Initially i wanted to run over there, but I didn’t think it was safe to go over there because of the shear blast i felt, the shock wave that came over, I thought boy there might be something else going on," said Gulan.



The explosions was so powerful it even blasted the roof off, sending it flying several yards away. Police still don't know exactly what caused the explosion.



"We're going to have to dig in and get a lot of debris out of the way so we can finish putting the fire out," said East Valley Fire Chief Dave Sammons.



Fire crews initially evacuated the surrounding area, because of several smaller explosions sounding off even hours after the initial blast.



Those explosions turned out to be tires popping at the scene, and residents have since been let back into the area, but not before some witnessed what looks to be a scene out of movie.



"They did see him come from out from underneath the vehicle, running with flame on him, on himself, he rolled in the snow to get the fire off of him,” said Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis.



Free was able to provide his name and speak a little bit before he was rushed to the hospital.



The shop, where the explosion happened, is a complete loss. Undersheriff Grimmis says luckily snow was on the ground, which helped contain the fire.