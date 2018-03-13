Community Spotlight: Studio 706 Artists Guild

Emotions ran high Tuesday morning once Robert Back's father, Buck, took the stand. He was asked several questions about the moment his son's life changed forever. Buck says Robert is working to make improvements everyday, and despite his condition he insists his son is "still in there." Mr.Back was asked to discuss the night at the hospital after his son collapsed. He says the doctor told him that Robert was dealt a bad hand of cards, and chances were he wasn't ...

