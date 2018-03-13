Cascade County is going to court

The Cascade County Commission is under fire from one local resident who said recent changes to a board application is unconstitutional and infringed on his rights.

"If you're a city resident or anyone who lives with seven miles of the plant can't apply," said Ryan Villines.

That is just one of two stipulations Great Falls resident Ryan Villines said is illegal when considering who can be on the Zoning Board of Adjustment for Cascade County.

The ZBOA has been looking for a new board member since December to help them oversee numerous developments including the proposed Madison Food Park, the controversial slaughterhouse looking to be built just outside of Great Falls.

"In the original filing they received 18 applications but normally Commissioner Larson I believe said that they're usually looking for a warm body to fill the seat," said Villines.

The other stipulation from the county states you must own and live on land outside of incorporated towns like Belt and Cascade as well as cities like Great Falls.

The court documents obtained by KFBB state - people who fall into one or both of those categories have a conflict of interest in serving on that board.

"Because the rules they've set forth covers 85 to 90 percent of everyone in the county, fear drives a lot of things and i think they just had a knee jerk reaction,"said Villines

He said no one should be screened out of county business.

We reached out to the county commission and were told they are unable to comment on open litigation



