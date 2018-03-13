Back vs. Benefis, Back's teammate takes the stand

New developments in the Back vs. Benefis case this afternoon as one of Robert Back’s former teammate’s testified in court.

“For me as a seventeen-year-old kid, that was a red flag for me.”



That was Colton Swanson’s response to seeing his friend and teammate Robert Back acting strangely in practice leading up to the game which changed his life forever.



According to text messages between Swanson and Back, Back was not allowed to play until Monday.

After meeting with the coaches and passing what Swanson called a concussion test, Back was on the field again for practice, which Swanson said raised some pretty alarming red flags.



“He (Robert) runs out to the right side, and I watch him. The play goes, he (The quarterback) says hike, and Robert almost looked like he had no idea what he was doing. I've never seen anything like that. It was like he took a couple steps and it’s like he was just hanging out by himself. I’ve never seen something like that,” said Colton Swanson.



Swanson said although he had concerns, it seemed the coaching staff did not.



“I even remember the coaches yelling at him to get back into the huddle.”



Swanson said that was the coach’s mentality. Back needed to “take a tough pill.”

We will continue to cover the Back vs. Benefis trial tomorrow as we expect Shannon Back (Robert’s stepmother) to testify in court.