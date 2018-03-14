Carroll College Students: "Thoughts and prayers are not enough" - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Carroll College Students: "Thoughts and prayers are not enough"

Posted: Updated:
By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
More than 100 students at Carroll College decided to walk out of class in protest to gun violence.

University students missed quizzes and tests to stand in solidarilty with the Parkland victims and to say enough is enough.

"Enough with the thoughts and prayers. Divine intervention is not going to save us. Action will,” said senior Izzy Geraghty

That's the message students at Carroll College, a private catholic university,  wanted to spread today, especially when it comes to reforming gun laws.

"I’m a firm believer in the Second Amendment, I’m a political science major, but I think that our constitutional rights do come with certain limitations that are reasonable and fair and need to be there,” said Emily Larson, a junior who coordinated the event.

In order to make their voices heard at the highest level, Larson even helped to register voters and get in contact with their legislators.   However she  says ultimately today is also about remembering those we've lost due to gun violence.

"I’m standing here in front of you all today because this was the right thing to do. And you're here because you also knew this was the right thing to do,” said Larson.


All of the speakers had a connection to gun violence. Larson's school resource officer was shot on the front steps of her high school.

Izzy Geraghty,  a Las Vegas native, had close friends who were forced to run for their lives when a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at a music festival on the Las Vegas strip.

"They’re military veterans and still no amount of training could have prepared them for the hell that they had to experience that night... And will experience for the rest of their lives,” said Geraghty.


Geraghty,  a psychology major,  argues the root of all mass shootings is not mental health issues... As the Vegas shooter had no history of mental disorders.

"obviously those shooting have some sort of crazy in them, but just to blame it on mental health, as Emma Gonzalez  from Parkland would say, its B.S.," said Geraghty.
 
The school's reverend said we no longer need to live in what Pope Francis calls a throwaway society, one in which we are indifferent. Instead, it’s time to show compassion and action. ?

