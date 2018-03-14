Carroll College Students: "Thoughts and prayers are not enough"

One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.
One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.
Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.
Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.
The Cascade County Commission is under fire from one local resident who said recent changes to a board application is unconstitutional and infringed on his rights.
The Cascade County Commission is under fire from one local resident who said recent changes to a board application is unconstitutional and infringed on his rights.
Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.
Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.
HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed. We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.
HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed. We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.
A nationwide paramedic shortage could be putting lives at risk however here in Great Falls our local emergency services says that's not the case at all. Paramedics and EMT's rush to save people who in some cases might be having the worst day of their lives. Despite the nationwide shortage here in the Electric City, Great Falls Emergency Services said they are currently fully staffed. Justin Grohs said, "we have a staff right around 50 and that includes paramedics and EMT's, ful...
A nationwide paramedic shortage could be putting lives at risk however here in Great Falls our local emergency services says that's not the case at all. Paramedics and EMT's rush to save people who in some cases might be having the worst day of their lives. Despite the nationwide shortage here in the Electric City, Great Falls Emergency Services said they are currently fully staffed. Justin Grohs said, "we have a staff right around 50 and that includes paramedics and EMT's, ful...