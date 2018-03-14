Great Falls students protest by student walk-ins - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls students protest by student walk-ins

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Thousands of students from all over the state participated in the protest to end gun violence but here in Great Falls, they had a different approach to the protest. 

Students did not walk out of school, but instead, they voiced their opinions with administration on how they think school safety should be handled.
Some of the solutions included adding a key card entry for students and even teaching self-defense in classes. Students say discussions are just as important as walking out.

Jennie Greshan, a junior at GFH, said, "I think its more important to have a conversation about how to improve safety rather than arguing should we be pro-gun or anti-gun within our schools."

Student organizers said that having a student walk-in is a much safer and they think it's a more effective way of getting their message across.
 

