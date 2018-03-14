Owens & University of Providence Mutually Part Ways

Per University of Providence Athletics:

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – The Anthony Owens era of Argo basketball has come to an end in a mutual parting between the former Argo player and the University of Providence athletic department. Owen’s tenure lasted four years, after taking over as Head Coach before the 2014-15 season.

“The University of Providence has decided a change in leadership for our Men’s Basketball Program is necessary,” Vice President for Athletics Dave Gantt said. “We would like to thank Coach Owens for his contributions over the past 4 years, and wish him the best in future endeavors.”

Over the four years with Owens as head coach, the Argos went 53-64 and finished sixth in the Frontier Conference in each of those seasons. The highlight of the Owens era was an upset of then number 1 ranked Cal State San Marcos on December 20, 2014.

The University of Providence will begin a national search for a new Head Men’s Basketball Coach immediately.