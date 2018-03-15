Outdoor enthusiast group calls for Rep. Gianforte to protect public lands

Members of the Montana Conservation Voters, a group of outdoor enthusiast, rallied outside of Representative Greg Gianforte's office in Helena on Wednesday, demanding the congressional Representative protect out public lands.

The group argues Gianforte has assaulted America’s public lands, saying his votes in the house natural resources committee is an attack on the Antiquities Act. The legislation would make it more difficult to establish national monuments and makes it easy for presidents to downsize any existing monuments.

"We want to be able to go to the places that allow to get out and hunt and fish and hike and do all the things we love to do as Montanans, but an attack on any one of them is an attack on all. So we want to make sure that congressman Gianforte knows loud and clear that Montanans don't support that at all," said Clayton Elliott, executive director Montana Conservation Voters

The group launched $244,000 ad today that will pop up as national park go-ers enter into those spaces. The ad details the congressional representative’s actions against public lands, and urges citizens to call their congressman.