Students, teacher remember Stephen Hawking with a lesson from his work, life

Staff and students at Capital High School in Helena are remembering the late Stephen Hawking, by working through the renowned scientist's equations and applying it to everyday science.

Hawking died Tuesday at the age of 76 after a decades long battle with ALS.



Capital High School physical science teacher, DeLacey Humbert, based her thesis on Hawking's work. She said she was heartbroken to hear of Hawking's passing.



So, she decided to dedicate her lessons today to one of the greatest minds of all time, because, in Humbert's opinion, the lessons and information he gave us are vital to all society.



“In the world we're starting to not value intelligence as much as we once did. and the loss of one of the greatest minds of all time is a real blow", said DeLacey Humbert, a physical science teacher at Capital High School.



Part of the lesson today was based on Hawking's work of how black holes evaporate, and how they might not actually be black.



Humbert also spoke with students about Hawking as the man, who was continually told he couldn't achieve success through his work because of his diagnosis.



Humbert emphasized that, like Hawking, students should not let others define them.