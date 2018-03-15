Students, teacher remember Stephen Hawking with a lesson from hi - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Students, teacher remember Stephen Hawking with a lesson from his work, life

Posted: Updated:
By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
Staff and students at Capital High School in Helena are remembering the late Stephen Hawking, by working through the renowned scientist's equations and applying it to everyday science.

Hawking died Tuesday at the age of 76 after a decades long battle with ALS.


Capital High School physical science teacher, DeLacey Humbert, based her thesis on Hawking's work. She said she was heartbroken to hear of Hawking's passing.


So, she decided to dedicate her lessons today to one of the greatest minds of all time, because, in Humbert's opinion, the lessons and information he gave us are vital to all society.
 

In the world we're starting to  not value intelligence as much as we once did.  and the loss of one of the greatest minds of all time is a real blow", said DeLacey Humbert, a physical science teacher at Capital High School.
 

Part of the lesson today was based on Hawking's work of how black holes evaporate, and how they might not actually be black.


Humbert also spoke with students about Hawking as the man, who was continually told he couldn't achieve success through his work because of his diagnosis.


Humbert emphasized that, like Hawking, students should not let others define them.

    A company that promised “buy one, get one free” deals to entice people to buy Snuggies on TV commercials is now paying out refunds to customers. And it's not because the full-length, wearable blankets were faulty.

    One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.

    New developments in the Back vs. Benefis case today as an expert witness took the stand. Dr. Michael Collins works for the Sports Concussion Program at the University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He helped to develop the ImPACT test which Robert Back was given days before the injury that changed his life. Collins says a trained clinician should be administering the test and looking at the results, as the one on one time with the patient helps to identify a concussion, and not just ...

    A Montana chef competes in an upcoming episode of "Guy's Grocery Games." Bob Marshall, longtime chef and owner of Biga Pizza. competed in the Pizza Play-offs. 

    Thousands of students from all over the state participated in the protest to end gun violence but here in Great Falls, they had a different approach to the protest.  Students did not walk out of school, but instead, they voiced their opinions with administration on how they think school safety should be handled. Some of the solutions included adding a key card entry for students and even teaching self-defense in classes. Students say discussions are just as important as wal...
    HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time.  Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed.  We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.

    Emotions ran high Tuesday morning once Robert Back's father, Buck, took the stand. He was asked several questions about the moment his son's life changed forever. Buck says Robert is working to make improvements everyday, and despite his condition he insists his son is "still in there." Mr.Back was asked to discuss the night at the hospital after his son collapsed. He says the doctor told him that Robert was dealt a bad hand of cards, and chances were he wasn't ...
    Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.

    A nationwide paramedic shortage could be putting lives at risk however here in Great Falls our local emergency services says that's not the case at all. Paramedics and EMT's rush to save people who in some cases might be having the worst day of their lives. Despite the nationwide shortage here in the Electric City, Great Falls Emergency Services said they are currently fully staffed. Justin Grohs said, "we have a staff right around 50 and that includes paramedics and EMT's, ful...

