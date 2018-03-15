Back Vs. Benefis, Stepmom takes the stand

Shannon Back was questioned for almost four hours as she recalled the events leading up to her stepsons' injury.

One of the hardest things for her was seeing her son in visible distress on the field that Friday, and not knowing what to do. All just moments before Robert collapsed.

“Now I have to live with that every day,” said Shannon Back



She says he rolled his neck and stretched his arms out the way he would if he was in pain, and in hindsight wishes she took action.



“There were so many steps missed. There were so many things with the school with the trainers, that just could so easily prevented this, and us too. I mean all I can say anytime a mom has intuition just don't ignore it,” said Back.

After Robert collapsed, he was rushed to the emergency department at Benefis where he would undergo surgery to save his life.

Once the Back family was allowed to visit their son, Shannon said seeing Robert kept alive by machines was a thing of horror.



“Worse than your worst nightmare, It was horrifying to see these tubes and these machines, He didn’t even look like Robert,” said Back.

Back said the emergency department had to open more waiting rooms as “half of Belt” came to see if Robert was okay.



When Coach Graham met with Shannon at the hospital she made sure he knew how she felt.



“He just kept squeezing me and he said how sorry he was, he just kept repeating it over and over how sorry he was. I said no, I don't accept that,” said Back.