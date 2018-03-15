NWS says crazy weather patterns are mostly behind us

A company that promised “buy one, get one free” deals to entice people to buy Snuggies on TV commercials is now paying out refunds to customers. And it's not because the full-length, wearable blankets were faulty.
One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.
New developments in the Back vs. Benefis case today as an expert witness took the stand. Dr. Michael Collins works for the Sports Concussion Program at the University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He helped to develop the ImPACT test which Robert Back was given days before the injury that changed his life. Collins says a trained clinician should be administering the test and looking at the results, as the one on one time with the patient helps to identify a concussion, and not just ...
A Montana chef competes in an upcoming episode of "Guy's Grocery Games." Bob Marshall, longtime chef and owner of Biga Pizza. competed in the Pizza Play-offs.
HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed. We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.
Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.
A nationwide paramedic shortage could be putting lives at risk however here in Great Falls our local emergency services says that's not the case at all. Paramedics and EMT's rush to save people who in some cases might be having the worst day of their lives. Despite the nationwide shortage here in the Electric City, Great Falls Emergency Services said they are currently fully staffed. Justin Grohs said, "we have a staff right around 50 and that includes paramedics and EMT's, ful...
