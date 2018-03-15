NWS says crazy weather patterns are mostly behind us

Some of you woke up this morning to some crazy conditions from snow to rain making roads a slushy mess.

The National Weather Service of Great Falls said the worst is now behind us, at least for a few days. Currently, they're not tracking any systems that might dump heavy amounts of snow mixture in our area, but they say this type of weather is typical for this time of year.

Bob Hoenisch, NWS Meteorologist, said for as we get into March and April as we start to see these warming conditions in the spring we start to see a little bit more moisture associated with our weather system so we get these mixed precipitations type of systems with wet snow.

He added during the night time, temps can cause those wet spots to freeze up and roads become very slippery.

He cautions travelers just to drive slow.

