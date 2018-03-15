OutWest art show brings the community together

Western Art week kicked off Wednesday, as hundreds of artist from all over the Treasure state came to showcase their work.

According to a board member for the OutWest art show, said combined, all the paintings in the show add up to well over a 7 figure price range. Art lovers said buying paintings is not what it brings them to art shows but bringing a community together is more important than anything

Ron Ukrainetz said, "it brings the artist together, it supports the local economy with all the hotels. We rent all the hotel rooms for 5 days. And so we are supplying all the people involved with the hotel with an income."

Part of what makes this year so special, it's the 48th anniversary of artists exhibiting their original art piece as part of the show, after branching off from the CM Russell art auction.

Ukrainitz said for him, this is a way to showcase how great, Great Falls and the state of Montana really is through what he loves doing most, and he hopes to continue building on the legacy.

Ukrainetz said, "If wasn't a artist I could probably be a tour guide. It's my hometown I have great connections that run 4 generations deep with the Russell museum. I've got generational friends here 3 deep at this show so its yeah its important very important to me."

The show will go on until Saturday at the Heritage Inn on Fox Farm Road and the event is free if you want to see great art.

