Pizza delivery vehicle stolen, suspect flees on foot

Yesterday, GFPD responded to a local pizza shop where a vehicle was stolen from their parking lot. The owner of the vehicle said he uses it to make deliveries and it had the store's roof topper on it. He told officers he was tracking it with GPS and it showed the vehicle was stopped on the 200 block of 17th Ave South.

Officers located the vehicle and allowed the owner to re-take possession.

Later in the night, a man reported seeing a suspicious young Native American male wearing all black, later identified as Loren Alexander, knock on his door to ask if he could have a ride to his grandmother's house. The homeowner said Alexander mentioned he was wanted by the U.S. Marshalls and other law enforcement agencies. The homeowner refused to give him a ride so Alexander left on foot through backyards.

Court documents state police searched the area for Alexander and an officer spotted him knocking on a door on 5th Avenue South. When the patrol vehicle stopped, Alexander reportedly forced his way into the home, shoving the homeowner out of the way. He ran through the house and fled out the back door.

Alexander was located and arrested on 4th Avenue South for an active warrant. During the arrest, officers found the backpack Alexander was carrying that contained .38 ammunition, methamphetamine, and heroin in a black case. A .38 revolver was found on the ground by a house where Alexander was seen running. He then reportedly admitted to having the heroin, methamphetamine, revolver, and ammunition, as well as admitting to stealing the car earlier in the night.

He is facing charges of Theft, Burglary, Obstructing a Peace Officer, two counts of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and one count of Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $10,000.