Man arrested at Western Art Show

GREAT FALLS -

Yesterday, after dispatch received calls that a drunk man was harassing artists and nearly falling into artwork, police respond to the Western Art show at the Heritage Inn yesterday. When officers arrived, they contacted a man who identified himself as Lee William Mitchell and they explained to him that he needed to leave the premises. 

Mitchell left and officers waited to make certain he was not going to return. A short while later, when Mitchell thought all the officers had left, he came back. He was almost to the front door when officers stopped him and reminded him that he wasn't welcome. He was told to leave but charging documents state, he refused both verbally and physically. 

Mitchell was placed under arrest and put in the patrol vehicle. Then Mitchell began to yell and scream, then tried to spit at the arresting officer. Police attempted to put a spit hood on Mitchell, but he reportedly laid down in the backseat and kicked at the window and door so forcefully, it bent the frame. 

He has prior convictions for Partner or Family Member Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Theft. Mitchell is now charged with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass to Property.

    After dispatch received calls that a drunk man was harassing artists and nearly falling into artwork, police respond to the Western Art show at the Heritage Inn.

    A Big Sky High School student has been arrested, after eluding a Missoula Police officer in a car chase Friday afternoon. ABC FOX Montana has confirmed that police responded to a report of shots fired at the high school.

    BAGHDAD (NBC NEWS)- A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said. All seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed. "A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement. Rescue teams were sent to the scene soon after the crash.

    PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - Threats have been made to an Idaho school where a biology teacher was accused of feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle and police in response stepped up school security.   

    Shannon Back was questioned for almost four hours as she recalled the events leading up to her stepsons' injury. One of the hardest things for her was seeing her son in visible distress on the field that Friday, and not knowing what to do. All just moments before Robert collapsed. “Now I have to live with that every day,” said Shannon Back She says he rolled his neck and stretched his arms out the way he would if he was in pain, and in hindsight wishes she took action....

    Week two of Back v. Benefis has come to a close, with the defense getting a chance to call up witnesses.  On Friday morning we heard from five different people including an EMT, the Superintendent of the Belt School District and the referee during Robert's last football game. Bill Isbell was the referee and was on the field at the time of the collision. He explained to the jury that both players struck helmet to helmet, which is considered a normal hit in high school footb...
    HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time.  Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed.  We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.

    Emotions ran high Tuesday morning once Robert Back's father, Buck, took the stand. He was asked several questions about the moment his son's life changed forever. Buck says Robert is working to make improvements everyday, and despite his condition he insists his son is "still in there." Mr.Back was asked to discuss the night at the hospital after his son collapsed. He says the doctor told him that Robert was dealt a bad hand of cards, and chances were he wasn't ...
    Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.

