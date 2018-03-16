Man arrested at Western Art Show

Yesterday, after dispatch received calls that a drunk man was harassing artists and nearly falling into artwork, police respond to the Western Art show at the Heritage Inn yesterday. When officers arrived, they contacted a man who identified himself as Lee William Mitchell and they explained to him that he needed to leave the premises.

Mitchell left and officers waited to make certain he was not going to return. A short while later, when Mitchell thought all the officers had left, he came back. He was almost to the front door when officers stopped him and reminded him that he wasn't welcome. He was told to leave but charging documents state, he refused both verbally and physically.

Mitchell was placed under arrest and put in the patrol vehicle. Then Mitchell began to yell and scream, then tried to spit at the arresting officer. Police attempted to put a spit hood on Mitchell, but he reportedly laid down in the backseat and kicked at the window and door so forcefully, it bent the frame.

He has prior convictions for Partner or Family Member Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Theft. Mitchell is now charged with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass to Property.