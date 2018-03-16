2018 Indian education conference brings students closer together

After dispatch received calls that a drunk man was harassing artists and nearly falling into artwork, police respond to the Western Art show at the Heritage Inn.
A Big Sky High School student has been arrested, after eluding a Missoula Police officer in a car chase Friday afternoon. ABC FOX Montana has confirmed that police responded to a report of shots fired at the high school.
BAGHDAD (NBC NEWS)- A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said. All seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed. "A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement. Rescue teams were sent to the scene soon after the crash.
PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - Threats have been made to an Idaho school where a biology teacher was accused of feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle and police in response stepped up school security.
Shannon Back was questioned for almost four hours as she recalled the events leading up to her stepsons' injury. One of the hardest things for her was seeing her son in visible distress on the field that Friday, and not knowing what to do. All just moments before Robert collapsed. “Now I have to live with that every day,” said Shannon Back She says he rolled his neck and stretched his arms out the way he would if he was in pain, and in hindsight wishes she took action....
HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed. We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.
Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.
