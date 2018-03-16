2018 Indian education conference brings students closer together

The Office of Public Instruction’s Indian Education Division will host three Indian Education Youth Conferences in the month of March. The conferences will be held at MSU-Northern on March 14-16, Browning High School on March 21-22, and Salish Kootenai College on March 26-28.

The purpose of these students designed and led conferences is to bring together young people from across the state to highlight positive programs, leadership, and promote bridge-building between students from all corners of Montana. It will be an exciting opportunity to share ideas, culture, and develop friendships for future collaboration.

“We’re trying to drop the stereotypes and bring students together,” said Donnie Wetzel, the OPI’s American Indian Youth Development Coordinator.

“Montanans have rich and diverse heritages,” said State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “It is important that all Montana students work together to move our state forward and make Montana proud.”

More information and registration details can be found on the OPI’s website: http://opi.mt.gov/Educators/Teaching-Learning/Indian-Education