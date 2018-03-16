How artist put a value on their art pieces - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

How artist put a value on their art pieces

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
As the OutWest art show continues, some paintings can range from 1 cent and some can hit record-breaking numbers but how do artist put a value on their artwork.

According to one artist at the OutWest art show its more than just going out and taking a picture or painting but time, research and knowledge of some of the designs you see are what makes a painting in some cases worth 7 figures.

Robert Kercher, an artist, says, for example, the pieces that he has of the Native Americans they are all researched and his history minor in college all kind of mells together and that challenge of being a storyteller and an illustrator plays a major role at the same time.

 Kercher added that once those elements are determined then artist starts to think about color and design of their piece before they settle on a price.
 

