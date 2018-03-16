How artist put a value on their art pieces

After dispatch received calls that a drunk man was harassing artists and nearly falling into artwork, police respond to the Western Art show at the Heritage Inn.
A Big Sky High School student has been arrested, after eluding a Missoula Police officer in a car chase Friday afternoon. ABC FOX Montana has confirmed that police responded to a report of shots fired at the high school.
PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - Threats have been made to an Idaho school where a biology teacher was accused of feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle and police in response stepped up school security.
BAGHDAD (NBC NEWS)- A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said. All seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed. "A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement. Rescue teams were sent to the scene soon after the crash.
After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.
HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed. We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.
Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.
