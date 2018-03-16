Governor accused of misusing funds

HELENA, Mont.- State Republicans are saying there has been a spike in the number of payouts to disgruntled state employees since Governor Bullock took office.



Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas says doesn't know if that money was justified, but he argues Bullock's use of settlement funds has drastically spiked since the last administration.

Senate President Scott Sales and Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen announced Friday that they felt it necessary to form a special committee to investigate the issue.



"We have public funds that are being used to settle issues under a code of confidentiality. We don't know what's in them, they may all be legitimate, they may not,” said Thomas.



Democrats say the governor is well within his fiscal boundaries. State Budget Director, Dan Villa, says the governor has used .012 percent of the payroll budget for employee settlement whereas the national average for such settlements is about 10 percent.



"Clearly this is a politically driven and motivated committee appointed by the speaker and the president. If they were truly concerned about taxpayer dollars, they would be forming a committee to look at why their staff missed the revenue estimate by 75 million dollars last year," said Villa.



Villa also says the legislative auditor's report is misleading because state agencies have not been consistent in how they report government data, something Bullock tried to address in a 2013 initiative.



"No where in there does it disclose that this account was literally created by the governor to bring more transparency to this process and it excludes all of the other accounts from previous governors," said Villa.



Yet, republicans argue former governor brain Schweitzer only used 1.1 million for settlements in eight years, while the current administration has used 2.7 million in 5 years.



"This is public money, public dollars and maybe this administration doesn't want to live under the constitution that we have, but we're going to make that happen," said Thomas.

Villa says republicans are presenting this as an "apples to apples’ comparison, which drastically slanted the report. The governor's office says they look forward to working with the committee to figure out the best way forward.



