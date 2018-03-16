Governor accused of misusing funds - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Governor accused of misusing funds

Posted: Updated:
By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
Connect

HELENA, Mont.- State Republicans are saying there has been a spike in the number of payouts to disgruntled state employees since Governor Bullock took office.
 

Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas says doesn't know if that money was justified, but he argues Bullock's use of settlement funds has drastically spiked since the last administration.

Senate President Scott Sales and Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen announced Friday that they felt it necessary to form a special committee to investigate the issue.

"We have public funds that are being used to settle issues under a code of confidentiality. We don't know what's in them, they may all be legitimate, they may not, said Thomas.

Democrats say the governor is well within his fiscal boundaries. State Budget Director, Dan Villa, says the governor has used .012 percent of the payroll budget for employee settlement whereas the national average for such settlements is about 10 percent.
 
"Clearly this is a politically driven and motivated committee appointed by the speaker and the president. If they were truly concerned about taxpayer dollars, they would be forming a committee to look at why their staff missed the revenue estimate by 75 million dollars last year," said Villa.  

Villa also says the legislative auditor's report is misleading because state agencies have not been consistent in how they report government data, something Bullock tried to address in a 2013 initiative.

"No where in there does it disclose that this account was literally created by the governor to bring more transparency to this process and it excludes all of the other accounts from previous governors," said Villa.  

Yet, republicans argue former governor brain Schweitzer only used 1.1 million for settlements in eight years, while the current administration has used 2.7 million in 5 years.

"This is public money, public dollars and maybe this administration doesn't want to live under the constitution that we have, but we're going to make that happen," said Thomas.

Villa says republicans are presenting this as an "apples to apples comparison, which drastically slanted the report. The governor's office says they look forward to working with the committee to figure out the best way forward.
 
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested at Western Art Show

    Man arrested at Western Art Show

    Friday, March 16 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-03-16 18:46:27 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:23:57 GMT

    After dispatch received calls that a drunk man was harassing artists and nearly falling into artwork, police respond to the Western Art show at the Heritage Inn.

    After dispatch received calls that a drunk man was harassing artists and nearly falling into artwork, police respond to the Western Art show at the Heritage Inn.

  • Big Sky High School student arrested after shots fired, car chase

    Big Sky High School student arrested after shots fired, car chase

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:30:37 GMT

    A Big Sky High School student has been arrested, after eluding a Missoula Police officer in a car chase Friday afternoon. ABC FOX Montana has confirmed that police responded to a report of shots fired at the high school.

    A Big Sky High School student has been arrested, after eluding a Missoula Police officer in a car chase Friday afternoon. ABC FOX Montana has confirmed that police responded to a report of shots fired at the high school.

  • Threats made at Idaho school where puppy was fed to turtle

    Threats made at Idaho school where puppy was fed to turtle

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:04:37 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:04:37 GMT

    PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - Threats have been made to an Idaho school where a biology teacher was accused of feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle and police in response stepped up school security.   

    PRESTON, Idaho (AP) - Threats have been made to an Idaho school where a biology teacher was accused of feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle and police in response stepped up school security.   

  • U.S. Military helicopter crash in Iraq kills all 7 service members on board

    U.S. Military helicopter crash in Iraq kills all 7 service members on board

    Friday, March 16 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:56:37 GMT

    BAGHDAD (NBC NEWS)- A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said. All seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed. "A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement. Rescue teams were sent to the scene soon after the crash.

    BAGHDAD (NBC NEWS)- A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said. All seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed. "A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement. Rescue teams were sent to the scene soon after the crash.

  • World's tallest active geyser erupts in Yellowstone

    World's tallest active geyser erupts in Yellowstone

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:58:18 GMT

    After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.  

    After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.  

  • NewsMore>>

  • Defense calls up witnesses in Back v. Benefis

    Defense calls up witnesses in Back v. Benefis

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:24:43 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:24:43 GMT
    Week two of Back v. Benefis has come to a close, with the defense getting a chance to call up witnesses.  On Friday morning we heard from five different people including an EMT, the Superintendent of the Belt School District and the referee during Robert's last football game. Bill Isbell was the referee and was on the field at the time of the collision. He explained to the jury that both players struck helmet to helmet, which is considered a normal hit in high school footb...
    Week two of Back v. Benefis has come to a close, with the defense getting a chance to call up witnesses.  On Friday morning we heard from five different people including an EMT, the Superintendent of the Belt School District and the referee during Robert's last football game. Bill Isbell was the referee and was on the field at the time of the collision. He explained to the jury that both players struck helmet to helmet, which is considered a normal hit in high school footb...

  • A dozen loud bangs heard in propane explosion

    A dozen loud bangs heard in propane explosion

    Propane explosion in HelenaPropane explosion in Helena

    HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time.  Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed.  We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.

    HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time.  Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed.  We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.

  • Buck Back takes the stand in Back v. Benefis

    Buck Back takes the stand in Back v. Benefis

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:48:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:48:25 GMT
    Emotions ran high Tuesday morning once Robert Back's father, Buck, took the stand. He was asked several questions about the moment his son's life changed forever. Buck says Robert is working to make improvements everyday, and despite his condition he insists his son is "still in there." Mr.Back was asked to discuss the night at the hospital after his son collapsed. He says the doctor told him that Robert was dealt a bad hand of cards, and chances were he wasn't ...
    Emotions ran high Tuesday morning once Robert Back's father, Buck, took the stand. He was asked several questions about the moment his son's life changed forever. Buck says Robert is working to make improvements everyday, and despite his condition he insists his son is "still in there." Mr.Back was asked to discuss the night at the hospital after his son collapsed. He says the doctor told him that Robert was dealt a bad hand of cards, and chances were he wasn't ...

  • Man arrested for strangulation after 911 call

    Man arrested for strangulation after 911 call

    Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.

    Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.