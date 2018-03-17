New restaurant brings flavors from the Caribbean

This winter has been bitter cold indeed and many of us have head down south to the Caribbean to escape the cold but now there is a new restaurant in town that has brought the tropics right to the mountains.

Chris and Rose Wedderburn brings quite the menu with at Jah T'aime Food and Catering LLC. They bring their Jamaican and Virgin Island roots to the Electric City with items like jerk pork and jerk chicken with a staple in the in the Caribbean rice and peas. The owners say that they hope their restaurant can bring a little taste of the island to your table.

Rose Wedderburn says "if you go over to an island person home the one thing you will not do is leave hungry and we wanted to bring a taste of what we do at our table to you guys."

If you want to dive in the restaurant is located in on the second floor of the Columbus center.

1601 2nd Avenue N, Suite 220 Great Falls, Montana 59401

406) 315-1451

