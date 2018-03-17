Discovering the Future: Painting the Future

Ms. Tess Jacobs art class at CMR are bringing out the paint brushing to showcase their artwork but Jacobs says art is not just in a classroom or in a museum it's much more complex than you think.

Jacobs tells her students every day that "everything that is around us and surrounds us is created by artist, designed by artist and artist continually since the beginning of time have designed the environment that we occupy."

Enlight of Western Art Week students left the classroom and was able to attend the OutWest art show to learn from internationally known professionals artist all thanks to the discovery grant they received.

The grant helps the students get to and from the event so they can attend the workshops. Aubrey Wasson, who is now a senior has been going since she was a freshman says its a one and a lifetime opportunity to learn from the pro's

Wasson said, "I really respect them I think it's really interesting to listen to what they have to say and I really enjoy going every year."

Ron Ukrainetz, professional artist, who graduated from CMR said for him to give back to his community puts a new meaning on life.

He said, "For me to stand here today and talk about it shows the value of what good teaching and good teachers can do in art and to promote art granted I make a living at it but with that, we also give back."

