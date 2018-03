Helena hosted Great Falls at the Helena Ice Arena on Saturday for game two of a best-of-three NA3HL Frontier Division Semifinal playoff series.

The Bighorns blanked the Americans 4-0 and that win plus their 4-3 overtime victory in game one at the Ice Plex on Friday is enough to advance. The junior hockey squad will play either the Yellowstone Quake or the Gillette Wild in the Frontier Division Final series.