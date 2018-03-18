Some wanted Florida suspect committed in 2016

Ms. Tess Jacobs art class at CMR are bringing out the paint brushing to showcase their artwork but Jacobs says art is not just in a classroom or in a museum it's much more complex than you think. Jacobs tells her students every day that "everything that is around us and surrounds us is created by artist, designed by artist and artist continually since the beginning of time have designed the environment that we occupy." Enlight of Western Art Week students left the classroo...

Week two of Back v. Benefis has come to a close, with the defense getting a chance to call up witnesses. On Friday morning we heard from five different people including an EMT, the Superintendent of the Belt School District and the referee during Robert's last football game. Bill Isbell was the referee and was on the field at the time of the collision. He explained to the jury that both players struck helmet to helmet, which is considered a normal hit in high school footb...

A new update in the shooting case in Missoula involving a Big Sky High School student. Friday, the school resource officer and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school.

This winter has been bitter cold indeed and many of us have head down south to the Caribbean to escape the cold but now there is a new restaurant in town that has brought the tropics right to the mountains. Chris and Rose Wedderburn brings quite the menu with at Jah T'aime Food and Catering LLC. They bring their Jamaican and Virgin Island roots to the Electric City with items like jerk pork and jerk chicken with a staple in the in the Caribbean rice and peas. The owners say that they...