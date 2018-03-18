Some wanted Florida suspect committed in 2016

MIAMI (AP) - Officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month's Florida school massacre that they decided to have him forcibly committed more than a year before the shootings.
But the recommendation was never acted upon.
Documents in the criminal case against Nikolas Cruz show the school officials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a sheriff's deputy recommended in September 2016 that Cruz be involuntarily committed for mental evaluation under Florida's Baker Act for at least three days.
A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Cruz to obtain a gun legally.
Authorities say Cruz used a legally obtained assault rifle to kill 17 people at the school.
