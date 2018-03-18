Driver injured in crash while driving drunk

A woman was arrested last night for driving under the influence when she was driving up a one-way street going the wrong direction.

According to GFPD, 49-year-old Donna Miranda of Great Falls crashed into another vehicle at the corner of 15th street and 4th avenue south. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, but Miranda was and agreed to get medical attention.

Police said she was cooperative and told them she was drinking that night.

She was reportedly upset about being arrested for driving while under the influence when the other person was not injured.