Two men arrested in altercation at Buffalo Saloon

2 people were arrested last night at the Buffalo Saloon following an altercation.

Erik Watson is charged with a misdemeanour assault for punching the bartender after an altercation with the bouncer as Watson was being escorted out. the bartender pinned Watson down until police arrived.

While the altercation between the bartender and Watson happened, GFPD says Justin Petley started to push and shove the bouncer, the bouncer then proceeded to pin Petley down as he scratched and gouged at the bouncers face.

The bouncer was injured in the eye but is expected to make a full recovery,

Petley is charged with disorderly conduct.