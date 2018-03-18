How does this everyday commodity get made?

In the woods of Central New York, you can find hundreds of tapped maple trees with buckets below them, collecting the clear, sweet sap which will soon become maple syrup.

To Central New Yorkers, this time is generally known as maple season, and the smell of syrup is in the air coming from many “Sugar Shacks” around the region.



“As the temperatures go to the 40s at day and 20s at night sap will go up and down the tree, it will flow up one day, it will run, and it will flow down the next day,” said Joe Woznica



Joe Woznica has been maple sugaring for 7 years, and what used to be a small hobby tapping 6 trees, turned into a full-time job during early spring.

Woznica taps hundreds of trees and has to boil hundreds of gallons of sap each night to keep up with the supply from his trees.



“We go and collect the sap in buckets, and then basically it is boiling the excess water out and leaving the sugar behind that is in the sap naturally,” said Woznica



After the sap is collected, the boiler is filled up with wood, the fire is started, then it's a waiting game for the sap to boil itself into the sweet breakfast amenity.



“Once I get a good flow going I draw off syrup about every half an hour, so it moves on quite a bit. I boil about I'd say 20 to 25 gallons an hour on a good day,” said Woznica.

This might sound like a lot of boiling but, in the long run, it doesn’t produce that much product.



“Typically we boil about 50 gallons of sap to get 1 gallon of syrup,” said Woznica.



Once the sap is boiled and it is turned into syrup, it is drawn off and filtered before going into the cans and bottles it will be sold in. The product will either be sold locally or across the country for bigger productions, but for Woznica, the work is worth it.



“It is a lot of fun, it's really enjoyable and honestly the smell is one of the things that makes it worth it, it's unbelievable.”