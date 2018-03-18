Pet of the week: Cammie

2 people were arrested last night at the Buffalo Saloon following an altercation.
A woman was arrested last night for driving under the influence when she was driving up a one-way street going the wrong direction.
After dispatch received calls that a drunk man was harassing artists and nearly falling into artwork, police respond to the Western Art show at the Heritage Inn.
HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed. We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.
Yesterday, a man called 911 saying he was being held against his will at gunpoint with his feet bound together.
