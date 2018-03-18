Pet of the week: Cammie

This week KFBB is featuring Cammie as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Cammie is a medium sized mixed breed dog who is fun, energetic, and quite smart.



“She knows basic commands like sit stay shake, lie down,” said Erin Doran.



Doran says with good owners she can learn plenty more, they just need to be able to keep up with her.



“She is very active so she needs people that will take her on walks, be active things like that,” said Doran.



Because of her energy and strength, the adoption center recommends she go to a home where the kids are older.



“She probably wouldn’t make a great house pet for little kids because she is very strong and very rambunctious, probably better with older kids if she is going to be in a house with kids,” said Doran.



She also gets jealous of other dogs and cats so it would be best if she was an only pet.



If you’re interested in adopting Cammie you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th Ave. NE or you can call the center at 406-727-PETS.