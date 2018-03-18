Great Falls High Softball The Team to Beat

When it comes to the diamond, Great Falls High is a team that's consistently on the top.

"I see us going really far this year," said senior third baseman Cayley Bushong. "I think we will have a strong team and be very competitive with all the other teams."

Last year - the Bison fell short to CMR after they couldn't put up a fight against back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year Tristin Achenbach. With her graduation, Great Falls High is looking like one of the strongest AA teams entering the season.

"It's been pretty hard for us to keep losing to CMR in the state tournament so we're glad to finally get our real chance to beat them," said junior centerfielder Sarah Conway.

"We're going to do what we gotta do to be the best we can," Coach Coleman said. "We gotta beat more than just CMR too. There's a lot of good teams in the state."

The Bison return star pitcher Erin Hocker - who was second in the state to Achenbach last year with a less than 1.0 ERA. They also have depth bringing in sophomore Anna Toon - someone Coach Coleman says will be a powerful addition to the team.

"The pitching's gotta be strong - and I think it will be with Erin and Anna and some of the other pitchers we've got," Coach Coleman explained. "Our hittings - we gotta hit the ball. Our defense I think will be pretty sound."

Coach Coleman predicted that the hitting staff will be even better than last year - bringing back all-state players like Sarah Conway and Cayley Bushong.

"We can't let it get in our heads that we're gonna be the best in the state," Conway said. "We didn't lose many people, but we have to make sure that we always work as hard as we have been in the past and we should be fine."

After only graduating two players, Great Falls High is anxious to do what hasn't been done since 2013.

"Just be ready for us to get that state championship," Conway said.