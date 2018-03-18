Interior secretary defends Japanese comment to congresswoman

Week two of Back v. Benefis has come to a close, with the defense getting a chance to call up witnesses. On Friday morning we heard from five different people including an EMT, the Superintendent of the Belt School District and the referee during Robert's last football game. Bill Isbell was the referee and was on the field at the time of the collision. He explained to the jury that both players struck helmet to helmet, which is considered a normal hit in high school footb...

