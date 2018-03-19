The sport of hurling makes a comeback in Butte

For the first time in more than 100 years the sport of hurling is making a comeback in Butte.

Myles Maloney said, “they call it the fastest game on grass, because of the speed of the ball, the ball can change fields so quickly.”

But what exactly is this sport?

Jema Rushe said, “15 players, we line up you know, two sets of backs, midfielders two sets of forwards, we got a goalie and we just play hell for leather. We get that ball and put it in the goalies net, that’s a goal.”

Rushe is a native from Ireland who started playing the sport when she was just 7, but didn’t get the chance to play competitively until now.

“Here in the states at the college level we all play Coed. So I’m pretty excited that I actually get to play Hurling. I would never have gotten to do that, I would be barred because I’m a female.”

If wondering what to compare it to, Myles Maloney, who has been playing for 3 years says it’s really a bunch of sports rolled into one.

Maloney said, “Oh my, some say Lacrosse, soccer, hockey, baseball on the run. The whole point is to hit the ball threw the uprights, but you do it with a baseball like ball on the run.

Although this was just an exhibition, they hope to start a club here in butte by the end of the year.