"Let's do this": Man accused of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer

"Let's do this": Man accused of resisting arrest and assaulting - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GREAT FALLS -

On March 17th, police responded to a report of a man swinging a baseball bat in the middle of the road and charging at a moving vehicle. 

When officers arrived, Gerald Stillsmoking was standing in the middle of the intersection, shirtless, staring up at the sky, and making odd movements with his arms. As police approached, they noted Stillsmoking did not have a bat in his hand. 

According to charging documents, an officer asked Stillsmoking what he was doing, to which he replied by kicking off his shoes, one boot and one sandal, then stated: "Let's do this."

Police drew their tazers and ordered Stillsmoking to the ground several times, but he continued to hop around, clenching his fists and making quick movements as if he was preparing to fight. 

Officers attempted to grab his arms, but he reportedly pulled away so they forced him to the ground on his stomach. Charging documents state he continued to resist officers by kicking at them. During the struggle, Stillsmoking was knocked unconscious. 

While escorting Stillsmoking to the patrol car, police discovered a wooden club leaning against a fire hydrant.

Stillsmoking has prior convictions for Theft (Revoked), Criminal Endangerment (Revoked), Criminal Trespass to Property, Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Theft, Assault, and Criminal Trespass to Vehicles. 

He is now charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, and Assault on Peace Officer or Judicial Officer. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $10,000.

