Local Business Spotlight: Morning Light Coffee

Making latte's and cappuccinos wasn’t even a thought for morning light coffee roasters almost 30 years ago. In fact, they got into the coffee business as wholesalers for local grocery stores.

Times have changed however, they opened a coffee shop, continued roasting and haven’t looked back.



“We are kind of unique that we roast our own coffee in our store. We started that concept back in 1989 and it was a fairly new concept, nobody was doing it around the country,” said Mike Myers



Just because the business evolved doesn’t mean they still aren’t attached to their roots as wholesalers.



In fact morning light coffee roasts more than 2,000 pounds of coffee in a single week through just one roaster.



“We have over 200 places in Great Falls that have our coffee. There are a lot of coffee shops that carry our coffee. A lot of grocery stores, we have our coffee in Sam’s Club, out at the Military base, we have our coffee in high schools, we have our coffee in the colleges,” said Myers.



Why so popular? Well being one of the only roasters in town, their customers know they are getting the freshest coffee around.



“It gives you the ability to control your coffee and you have a very good fresh taste to your coffee. Coffee is so much like bread that the biological clock starts ticking when it comes out of the roaster,” said Myers.



In fact, the coffee you see here was roasted today, and will be on shelves in local grocery stores by tomorrow. Or if you come in the coffee shop, you could be sipping on coffee roasted only hours ago